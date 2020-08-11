172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|transpek-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-74-65-crore-down-33-72-y-o-y-5683941.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transpek Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.65 crore, down 33.72% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transpek Industry are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.65 crore in June 2020 down 33.72% from Rs. 112.63 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2020 up 12.54% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.83 crore in June 2020 down 3.22% from Rs. 14.29 crore in June 2019.

Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 6.74 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.00 in June 2019.

Transpek shares closed at 1,759.10 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 47.62% over the last 12 months.

Transpek Industry
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations74.65161.82112.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations74.65161.82112.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.7259.8454.33
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.1712.318.97
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.9911.5312.80
Depreciation6.767.106.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.2238.4027.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.1332.642.51
Other Income4.944.045.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0736.688.22
Interest2.893.963.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.1832.724.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.1832.724.25
Tax0.418.520.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.7724.203.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.7724.203.35
Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.7443.366.00
Diluted EPS6.7443.366.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.7443.366.00
Diluted EPS6.7443.366.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transpek #Transpek Industry

