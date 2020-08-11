Transpek Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.65 crore, down 33.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.65 crore in June 2020 down 33.72% from Rs. 112.63 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2020 up 12.54% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.83 crore in June 2020 down 3.22% from Rs. 14.29 crore in June 2019.

Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 6.74 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.00 in June 2019.

Transpek shares closed at 1,759.10 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 47.62% over the last 12 months.