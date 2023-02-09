 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transpek Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.47 crore, up 9.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transpek Industry are:

Net Sales at Rs 196.47 crore in December 2022 up 9.13% from Rs. 180.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.72 crore in December 2022 up 7.58% from Rs. 22.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.02 crore in December 2022 up 10.12% from Rs. 41.79 crore in December 2021.

Transpek Industry
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 196.47 216.17 180.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 196.47 216.17 180.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 109.60 115.61 98.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.66 -1.90 -4.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.27 14.62 13.56
Depreciation 8.29 8.13 7.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.07 52.67 40.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.89 27.04 23.77
Other Income 3.84 4.42 10.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.73 31.46 34.29
Interest 4.90 4.78 2.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.83 26.68 31.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.83 26.68 31.49
Tax 8.11 6.70 8.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.72 19.99 22.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.72 19.99 22.98
Equity Share Capital 5.59 5.59 5.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.26 35.78 41.14
Diluted EPS 44.26 35.78 41.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.26 35.78 41.14
Diluted EPS 44.26 35.78 41.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
