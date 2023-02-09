Transpek Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.47 crore, up 9.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.47 crore in December 2022 up 9.13% from Rs. 180.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.72 crore in December 2022 up 7.58% from Rs. 22.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.02 crore in December 2022 up 10.12% from Rs. 41.79 crore in December 2021.