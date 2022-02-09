Transpek Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 180.03 crore, up 97.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.03 crore in December 2021 up 97.9% from Rs. 90.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.98 crore in December 2021 up 186.51% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.79 crore in December 2021 up 121.58% from Rs. 18.86 crore in December 2020.

Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 41.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.36 in December 2020.

Transpek shares closed at 2,009.80 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)