Transpek Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.97 crore, down 45.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.97 crore in December 2020 down 45.15% from Rs. 165.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2020 down 73.2% from Rs. 29.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.86 crore in December 2020 down 61.23% from Rs. 48.65 crore in December 2019.

Transpek EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 53.57 in December 2019.

Transpek shares closed at 1,586.50 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)