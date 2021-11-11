Transpek Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 154.69 crore, up 100.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.69 crore in September 2021 up 100.14% from Rs. 77.29 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.60 crore in September 2021 up 2987.67% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.26 crore in September 2021 up 261.77% from Rs. 9.47 crore in September 2020.

Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 31.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2020.

Transpek shares closed at 2,526.75 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.90% returns over the last 6 months and 64.88% over the last 12 months.