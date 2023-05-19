Transpek Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.76 crore, up 42.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.76 crore in March 2023 up 42.08% from Rs. 142.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2023 up 97.88% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.43 crore in March 2023 up 125.57% from Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2022.

Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 40.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.24 in March 2022.

Transpek shares closed at 1,845.30 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.02% returns over the last 6 months and 12.79% over the last 12 months.