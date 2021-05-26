Transpek Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.49 crore, down 40.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.49 crore in March 2021 down 40.37% from Rs. 161.82 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2021 down 54.81% from Rs. 24.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.29 crore in March 2021 down 49.1% from Rs. 43.79 crore in March 2020.

Transpek EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 43.36 in March 2020.

Transpek shares closed at 1,571.80 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)