you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transpek Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 161.82 crore, down 2.73% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transpek Industry are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.82 crore in March 2020 down 2.73% from Rs. 166.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.21 crore in March 2020 down 19.62% from Rs. 30.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.79 crore in March 2020 down 19.16% from Rs. 54.17 crore in March 2019.

Transpek EPS has decreased to Rs. 43.36 in March 2020 from Rs. 53.91 in March 2019.

Transpek shares closed at 1,674.80 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given 43.55% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.

Transpek Industry
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations161.82165.85166.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations161.82165.85166.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials59.8477.6580.29
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.31-8.41-9.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.6012.9311.49
Depreciation7.106.323.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.3239.5234.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.6537.8445.73
Other Income4.044.494.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6942.3350.39
Interest3.964.673.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.7337.6646.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.7337.6646.66
Tax8.527.7416.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.2129.9230.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.2129.9230.12
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.2129.9230.12
Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.3653.5753.91
Diluted EPS43.3653.5753.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.3653.5753.91
Diluted EPS43.3653.5753.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:45 am

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transpek #Transpek Industry

