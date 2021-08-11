Transpek Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.69 crore, up 63.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.69 crore in June 2021 up 63.02% from Rs. 74.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.52 crore in June 2021 up 258.64% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.31 crore in June 2021 up 104.7% from Rs. 13.83 crore in June 2020.

Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 24.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.74 in June 2020.

Transpek shares closed at 1,874.40 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.15% returns over the last 6 months and 6.55% over the last 12 months.