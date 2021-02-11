MARKET NEWS

Transpek Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.97 crore, down 45.15% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transpek Industry are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.97 crore in December 2020 down 45.15% from Rs. 165.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2020 down 73.2% from Rs. 29.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.86 crore in December 2020 down 61.23% from Rs. 48.65 crore in December 2019.

Transpek EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 53.57 in December 2019.

Transpek shares closed at 1,586.50 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.81% returns over the last 6 months and -2.67% over the last 12 months.

Transpek Industry
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations90.9777.29165.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations90.9777.29165.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials40.6241.7477.65
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.23-4.86-8.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.9211.0012.93
Depreciation7.066.926.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.0622.9039.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.08-0.4137.84
Other Income4.722.964.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.802.5542.33
Interest2.742.594.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.06-0.0437.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.06-0.0437.66
Tax1.04-0.617.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.020.5729.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.020.5729.92
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.020.5729.92
Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.361.0353.57
Diluted EPS14.361.0353.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.361.0353.57
Diluted EPS14.361.0353.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

