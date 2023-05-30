Transglobe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 1.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 1.75% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 14.27% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Transglobe EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.60 in March 2022.

Transglobe shares closed at 81.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.46% returns over the last 6 months and 9.87% over the last 12 months.