Transgene Biote Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore, up 18030.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore in June 2023 up 18030.44% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.15 crore in June 2023 down 847.24% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2023 down 7510% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Transgene Biote shares closed at 3.75 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.21% returns over the last 6 months and 8.70% over the last 12 months.