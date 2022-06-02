Transgene Biote Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 553.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transgene Biotek are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 553.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022 up 2.4% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Transgene Biote shares closed at 3.56 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.10% returns over the last 6 months and -15.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Transgene Biotek
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.04
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.04
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|--
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.03
|Depreciation
|2.51
|2.47
|2.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.57
|-2.59
|-2.67
|Other Income
|0.08
|--
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.49
|-2.59
|-2.54
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.55
|-2.64
|-2.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.55
|-2.64
|-2.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.55
|-2.64
|-2.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.55
|-2.64
|-2.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.55
|-2.64
|-2.61
|Equity Share Capital
|75.77
|75.77
|75.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.35
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.35
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.35
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.35
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited