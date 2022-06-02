 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Transgene Biote Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 553.85% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transgene Biotek are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 553.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022 up 2.4% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Transgene Biote shares closed at 3.56 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.10% returns over the last 6 months and -15.04% over the last 12 months.

Transgene Biotek
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.04 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.04 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.01 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -- 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.03
Depreciation 2.51 2.47 2.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.07 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.57 -2.59 -2.67
Other Income 0.08 -- 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.49 -2.59 -2.54
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.55 -2.64 -2.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.55 -2.64 -2.61
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.55 -2.64 -2.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.55 -2.64 -2.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.55 -2.64 -2.61
Equity Share Capital 75.77 75.77 75.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.35 -0.34
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.35 -0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.35 -0.34
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.35 -0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Transgene Biote #Transgene Biotek
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.