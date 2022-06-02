Transgene Biote Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 553.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 553.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022 up 2.4% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Transgene Biote shares closed at 3.56 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.10% returns over the last 6 months and -15.04% over the last 12 months.