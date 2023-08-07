English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Transgene Biote Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore, up 18030.44% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transgene Biotek are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore in June 2023 up 18030.44% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.88 crore in June 2023 down 900.02% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2023 down 8250% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Transgene Biote shares closed at 3.75 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.21% returns over the last 6 months and 8.70% over the last 12 months.

    Transgene Biotek
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.99--0.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.99--0.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.000.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.06--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.860.080.07
    Depreciation2.301.241.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.860.090.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.04-1.47-1.39
    Other Income4.380.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.65-1.43-1.34
    Interest3.230.050.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.88-1.47-1.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.88-1.47-1.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.88-1.47-1.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.88-1.47-1.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.88-1.47-1.39
    Equity Share Capital75.7775.7775.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.19-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.19-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.19-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.19-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Transgene Biote #Transgene Biotek
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 12:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!