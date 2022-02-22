Transgene Biote Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 71.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 71.99% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021 down 5.03% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Transgene Biote shares closed at 3.55 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)