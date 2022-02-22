Transgene Biote Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 71.99% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 11:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transgene Biotek are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 71.99% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021 down 5.03% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.
Transgene Biote shares closed at 3.55 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Transgene Biotek
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.00
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.00
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|2.47
|2.47
|2.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.05
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.59
|-2.59
|-2.50
|Other Income
|--
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.59
|-2.55
|-2.45
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-2.60
|-2.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.64
|-2.60
|-2.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.64
|-2.60
|-2.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.64
|-2.60
|-2.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.64
|-2.60
|-2.52
|Equity Share Capital
|75.77
|75.77
|75.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.34
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.34
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.34
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.34
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited