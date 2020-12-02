Transformers Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 171.79 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.79 crore in September 2020 up 15.21% from Rs. 149.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2020 up 347.54% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.82 crore in September 2020 up 33.74% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2019.

Transformers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2019.

Transformers shares closed at 13.20 on December 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 101.53% returns over the last 6 months and 89.93% over the last 12 months.