Transformers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore, up 18.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.05% from Rs. 275.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022 down 46.14% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.95 crore in March 2022 down 14.56% from Rs. 25.69 crore in March 2021.

Transformers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Transformers shares closed at 30.60 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)