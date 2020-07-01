Transformers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 161.74 crore, down 29.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers and Rectifiers India are:
Net Sales at Rs 161.74 crore in March 2020 down 29.42% from Rs. 229.17 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2020 down 130.58% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2020 down 34.76% from Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2019.
Transformers shares closed at 13.25 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 77.85% returns over the last 6 months and 25.59% over the last 12 months.
|Transformers and Rectifiers India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|161.74
|204.92
|229.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|161.74
|204.92
|229.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|129.20
|142.58
|146.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.41
|19.03
|30.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.42
|8.16
|6.96
|Depreciation
|4.39
|4.45
|4.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.71
|20.65
|21.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.43
|10.05
|19.03
|Other Income
|1.49
|1.26
|1.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.92
|11.31
|20.75
|Interest
|14.53
|10.09
|12.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.61
|1.22
|8.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.61
|1.22
|8.32
|Tax
|-0.98
|0.47
|2.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.63
|0.75
|5.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.63
|0.75
|5.33
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am