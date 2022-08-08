 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Transformers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore, up 30.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers and Rectifiers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore in June 2022 up 30.26% from Rs. 213.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022 up 129.69% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in June 2022 up 24.6% from Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2021.

Transformers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

Transformers shares closed at 34.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.73% returns over the last 6 months and 6.35% over the last 12 months.

Transformers and Rectifiers India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.71 325.78 213.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.71 325.78 213.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 175.73 281.52 192.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 55.60 -13.75 -24.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.47 7.46 7.54
Depreciation 3.62 3.03 4.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.56 35.99 22.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.73 11.53 11.03
Other Income 2.04 7.39 2.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.77 18.92 13.89
Interest 9.75 13.11 9.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.02 5.81 3.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.02 5.81 3.97
Tax 3.14 2.46 1.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.88 3.35 2.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.88 3.35 2.56
Equity Share Capital 13.26 13.26 13.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 0.25 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.44 0.25 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 0.25 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.44 0.25 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results #transformers #Transformers and Rectifiers India
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.