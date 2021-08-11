Transformers Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 213.19 crore, up 85.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.19 crore in June 2021 up 85.11% from Rs. 115.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2021 up 205.35% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2021 up 66.54% from Rs. 10.79 crore in June 2020.

Transformers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Transformers shares closed at 28.95 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.49% returns over the last 6 months and 177.03% over the last 12 months.