Transformers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 325.58 crore, up 98.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.58 crore in December 2021 up 98.6% from Rs. 163.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2021 up 879.07% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021 up 18.67% from Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2020.

Transformers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Transformers shares closed at 43.15 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.59% returns over the last 6 months and 133.24% over the last 12 months.