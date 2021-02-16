Transformers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 163.94 crore, down 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.94 crore in December 2020 down 20% from Rs. 204.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 down 42.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2020 up 8.06% from Rs. 15.76 crore in December 2019.

Transformers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Transformers shares closed at 17.10 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.81% returns over the last 6 months and 80.19% over the last 12 months.