Transformers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 193.67 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers and Rectifiers India are:
Net Sales at Rs 193.67 crore in December 2018 up 27.94% from Rs. 151.38 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2018 up 44.99% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2018 down 10.96% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2017.
Transformers shares closed at 11.10 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.25% returns over the last 6 months and -67.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Transformers and Rectifiers India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|193.67
|186.71
|151.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|193.67
|186.71
|151.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|133.31
|174.17
|118.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.03
|-27.40
|-5.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.74
|7.75
|7.40
|Depreciation
|4.36
|4.29
|3.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.43
|24.36
|20.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.80
|3.54
|5.89
|Other Income
|2.18
|5.41
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.98
|8.95
|6.78
|Interest
|7.81
|10.24
|9.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.83
|-1.29
|-3.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.83
|-1.29
|-3.04
|Tax
|-0.69
|-0.62
|0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.14
|-0.67
|-3.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.14
|-0.67
|-3.89
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.05
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.05
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.05
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.05
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited