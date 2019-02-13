Transformers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 193.67 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.67 crore in December 2018 up 27.94% from Rs. 151.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2018 up 44.99% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2018 down 10.96% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2017.

Transformers shares closed at 11.10 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.25% returns over the last 6 months and -67.21% over the last 12 months.