Transformers Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.31 crore, up 19.57% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers and Rectifiers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 339.31 crore in March 2022 up 19.57% from Rs. 283.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022 down 80.03% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2022 down 31.31% from Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021.

Transformers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.

Transformers shares closed at 30.70 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 33.19% over the last 12 months.

Transformers and Rectifiers India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 339.31 334.91 283.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 339.31 334.91 283.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 286.27 204.66 218.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.34 64.41 -3.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.15 8.04 7.58
Depreciation 3.48 4.70 4.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.34 39.77 39.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.41 13.33 16.81
Other Income 4.20 4.89 6.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.61 18.22 23.02
Interest 13.36 9.83 12.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.25 8.39 10.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.25 8.39 10.37
Tax 1.88 2.82 3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 5.57 6.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 5.57 6.60
Minority Interest 0.94 -0.41 -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.31 5.16 6.56
Equity Share Capital 13.26 13.26 13.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.39 0.50
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.39 0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.39 0.50
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.39 0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

