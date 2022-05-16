Transformers Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.31 crore, up 19.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.31 crore in March 2022 up 19.57% from Rs. 283.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022 down 80.03% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2022 down 31.31% from Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021.

Transformers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.

Transformers shares closed at 30.70 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 33.19% over the last 12 months.