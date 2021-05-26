Transformers Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 283.78 crore, up 73.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.78 crore in March 2021 up 73.97% from Rs. 163.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021 up 409.43% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021 up 66.81% from Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2020.

Transformers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2020.

Transformers shares closed at 26.90 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 149.07% returns over the last 6 months and 326.98% over the last 12 months.