Transformers Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 163.12 crore, down 32.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers and Rectifiers India are:
Net Sales at Rs 163.12 crore in March 2020 down 32.28% from Rs. 240.87 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2020 down 150.12% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2020 down 35.15% from Rs. 25.69 crore in March 2019.
Transformers shares closed at 13.25 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 77.85% returns over the last 6 months and 25.59% over the last 12 months.
|Transformers and Rectifiers India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|163.12
|210.84
|240.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|163.12
|210.84
|240.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|123.66
|143.13
|151.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.88
|17.84
|31.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.10
|8.83
|7.63
|Depreciation
|4.78
|4.87
|4.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.44
|24.64
|26.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.02
|11.53
|19.66
|Other Income
|0.86
|1.13
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.88
|12.66
|21.07
|Interest
|14.82
|10.46
|12.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.94
|2.20
|8.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.94
|2.20
|8.40
|Tax
|-1.00
|0.73
|3.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.94
|1.47
|4.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.94
|1.47
|4.81
|Minority Interest
|-0.11
|--
|-0.58
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.07
|0.09
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.12
|1.56
|4.23
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.10
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.10
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.10
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.10
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am