Transformers Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 163.12 crore, down 32.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.12 crore in March 2020 down 32.28% from Rs. 240.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2020 down 150.12% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2020 down 35.15% from Rs. 25.69 crore in March 2019.

Transformers shares closed at 13.25 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 77.85% returns over the last 6 months and 25.59% over the last 12 months.