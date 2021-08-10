Transformers Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.99 crore, up 89.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.99 crore in June 2021 up 89.08% from Rs. 114.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2021 up 178.63% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2021 up 91.3% from Rs. 10.00 crore in June 2020.

Transformers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2020.

Transformers shares closed at 32.30 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.94% returns over the last 6 months and 209.09% over the last 12 months.