Transformers and Rectifiers Q3 net profit at Rs 1.56 cr

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the December quarter. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1.85 crore in quarter ended on December 31, 2018, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 211.97 crore in the third quarter from Rs 197.84 crore in the year-ago period.

The operations of the group are limited to one segment, namely manufacturing of transformers and its components.