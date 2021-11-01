Transcorp Intl Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 524.08 crore, up 240.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.08 crore in September 2021 up 240.96% from Rs. 153.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 up 119.22% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021 up 1110% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

Transcorp Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2020.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 17.15 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 96.00% returns over the last 6 months and 98.27% over the last 12 months.