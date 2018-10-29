Transcorp Intl Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 368.27 crore, up 112.91% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:
Net Sales at Rs 368.27 crore in September 2018 up 112.91% from Rs. 172.97 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2018 down 586.22% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2018 down 173.53% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2017.
Transcorp Intl shares closed at 24.00 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -35.41% returns over the last 6 months and -21.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Transcorp International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|368.27
|345.25
|172.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|368.27
|345.25
|172.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|366.66
|341.84
|162.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.59
|-0.89
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.41
|2.71
|3.21
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.25
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.62
|3.19
|6.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.08
|-1.85
|0.87
|Other Income
|0.83
|1.04
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.81
|1.10
|Interest
|0.65
|0.74
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-1.55
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.91
|-1.55
|0.39
|Tax
|-0.66
|-0.54
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|-1.01
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|-1.01
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|5.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.32
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.32
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.32
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.32
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited