Transcorp Intl Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 368.27 crore, up 112.91% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 368.27 crore in September 2018 up 112.91% from Rs. 172.97 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2018 down 586.22% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2018 down 173.53% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2017.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 24.00 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -35.41% returns over the last 6 months and -21.98% over the last 12 months.