Transcorp Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 663.70 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:
Net Sales at Rs 663.70 crore in March 2023 down 4.45% from Rs. 694.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 109.72% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 69.84% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.
Transcorp Intl shares closed at 31.01 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 46.27% over the last 12 months.
|Transcorp International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|663.70
|746.74
|694.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|663.70
|746.74
|694.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|649.06
|729.65
|681.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.74
|5.10
|0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.36
|3.20
|2.56
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.32
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.66
|8.53
|11.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|-0.05
|-1.95
|Other Income
|1.26
|0.41
|2.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.72
|0.36
|0.75
|Interest
|0.19
|0.32
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.53
|0.04
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.53
|0.04
|0.49
|Tax
|1.55
|0.01
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|6.37
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited