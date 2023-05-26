English
    Transcorp Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 663.70 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 663.70 crore in March 2023 down 4.45% from Rs. 694.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 109.72% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 69.84% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

    Transcorp Intl shares closed at 31.01 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 46.27% over the last 12 months.

    Transcorp International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations663.70746.74694.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations663.70746.74694.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods649.06729.65681.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.745.100.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.363.202.56
    Depreciation0.420.320.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.668.5311.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.46-0.05-1.95
    Other Income1.260.412.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.720.360.75
    Interest0.190.320.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.530.040.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.530.040.49
    Tax1.550.010.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.030.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.030.24
    Equity Share Capital6.376.366.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.08
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.08
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Transcorp International #Transcorp Intl
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:00 pm