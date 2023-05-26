Transcorp Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 663.70 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 663.70 crore in March 2023 down 4.45% from Rs. 694.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 109.72% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 69.84% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 31.01 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 46.27% over the last 12 months.