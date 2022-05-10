Transcorp Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 694.62 crore, up 64.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 694.62 crore in March 2022 up 64.2% from Rs. 423.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 135.68% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 up 800% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Transcorp Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 23.10 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)