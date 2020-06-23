Transcorp Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 463.86 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:
Net Sales at Rs 463.86 crore in March 2020 up 21.9% from Rs. 380.53 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2020 up 64.49% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020 up 78.01% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2019.
Transcorp Intl shares closed at 10.36 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.93% returns over the last 6 months and -46.87% over the last 12 months.
|Transcorp International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|463.86
|661.29
|380.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|463.86
|661.29
|380.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|455.98
|651.53
|374.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.15
|1.19
|1.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.81
|3.03
|2.81
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.64
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.58
|6.32
|7.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-1.41
|-6.57
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.45
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.93
|-0.96
|-5.99
|Interest
|0.70
|0.70
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.63
|-1.66
|-6.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.63
|-1.66
|-6.66
|Tax
|-0.73
|-0.52
|-1.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.90
|-1.14
|-5.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.90
|-1.14
|-5.34
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.36
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.36
|-1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.36
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.36
|-1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:18 am