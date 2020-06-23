Transcorp Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 463.86 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.86 crore in March 2020 up 21.9% from Rs. 380.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2020 up 64.49% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020 up 78.01% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2019.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 10.36 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.93% returns over the last 6 months and -46.87% over the last 12 months.