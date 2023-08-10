Transcorp Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 641.40 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 641.40 crore in June 2023 down 17.39% from Rs. 776.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 39.08% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 11.11% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

Transcorp Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 30.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.93% returns over the last 6 months and 21.85% over the last 12 months.