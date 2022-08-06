Transcorp Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.43 crore, up 96.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 776.43 crore in June 2022 up 96.44% from Rs. 395.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 up 196.76% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 up 103.77% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

Transcorp Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 24.30 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.29% returns over the last 6 months and 33.52% over the last 12 months.