Transcorp Intl Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 581.18 crore, up 68.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 581.18 crore in June 2019 up 68.34% from Rs. 345.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019 up 36.27% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2019 up 151.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2018.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 16.55 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.48% returns over the last 6 months and -45.92% over the last 12 months.