Transcorp Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.74 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 746.74 crore in December 2022 up 6.84% from Rs. 698.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 85.69% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 45.16% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.