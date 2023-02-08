English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Transcorp Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.74 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 746.74 crore in December 2022 up 6.84% from Rs. 698.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 85.69% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 45.16% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

    Transcorp International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations746.74694.35698.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations746.74694.35698.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods729.65684.98688.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.10-3.62-1.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.202.912.52
    Depreciation0.320.350.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.539.778.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.030.34
    Other Income0.410.540.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.360.510.72
    Interest0.320.400.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.120.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.120.29
    Tax0.010.040.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.080.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.080.20
    Equity Share Capital6.366.366.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.030.06
    Diluted EPS0.010.030.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.030.06
    Diluted EPS0.010.030.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited