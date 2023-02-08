Transcorp Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.74 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 746.74 crore in December 2022 up 6.84% from Rs. 698.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 85.69% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 45.16% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

Transcorp Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 31.75 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.00% returns over the last 6 months and 54.88% over the last 12 months.