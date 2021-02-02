Transcorp Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 279.50 crore, down 57.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.50 crore in December 2020 down 57.73% from Rs. 661.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020 up 49.96% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 168.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 10.29 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.04% returns over the last 6 months and -24.34% over the last 12 months.