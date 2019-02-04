Transcorp Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 374.11 crore, up 68.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.11 crore in December 2018 up 68.45% from Rs. 222.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2018 down 730.34% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 down 129.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 23.95 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and -28.72% over the last 12 months.