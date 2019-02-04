Transcorp Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 374.11 crore, up 68.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:
Net Sales at Rs 374.11 crore in December 2018 up 68.45% from Rs. 222.10 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2018 down 730.34% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 down 129.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.
Transcorp Intl shares closed at 23.95 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and -28.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Transcorp International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|374.11
|368.27
|222.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|374.11
|368.27
|222.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|369.46
|366.66
|211.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.15
|-2.59
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.04
|2.41
|3.24
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.26
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.90
|3.62
|6.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|-2.08
|0.93
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.83
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-1.26
|1.13
|Interest
|0.62
|0.65
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.30
|-1.91
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.30
|-1.91
|0.24
|Tax
|-0.40
|-0.66
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.90
|-1.25
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.90
|-1.25
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|5.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.39
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.39
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.39
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.39
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited