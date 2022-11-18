Transcorp Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.58 crore, up 32.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 695.58 crore in September 2022 up 32.55% from Rs. 524.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 up 390.92% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 20.33% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021.

Transcorp Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 26.05 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.05% returns over the last 6 months and 46.35% over the last 12 months.