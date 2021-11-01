Transcorp Intl Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 524.75 crore, up 239.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.75 crore in September 2021 up 239.98% from Rs. 154.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021 up 89.53% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021 up 435.29% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2020.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 17.15 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 96.00% returns over the last 6 months and 98.27% over the last 12 months.