English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Transcorp Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 664.62 crore, down 4.39% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 664.62 crore in March 2023 down 4.39% from Rs. 695.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 1.97% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2023 up 174.09% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022.

    Transcorp Intl shares closed at 31.01 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 46.27% over the last 12 months.

    Transcorp International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations664.62748.18695.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations664.62748.18695.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods649.06729.65681.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.745.100.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.903.823.02
    Depreciation0.460.360.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.439.0914.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.17-4.54
    Other Income1.540.651.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.570.82-3.28
    Interest0.450.570.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.120.24-3.68
    Exceptional Items----2.95
    P/L Before Tax1.120.24-0.73
    Tax1.500.04-0.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.390.20-0.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.390.20-0.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.05-0.05--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.330.16-0.34
    Equity Share Capital6.366.366.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.05-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.100.05-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.05-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.100.05-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Transcorp International #Transcorp Intl
    first published: May 26, 2023 08:00 pm