Transcorp Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 664.62 crore, down 4.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:
Net Sales at Rs 664.62 crore in March 2023 down 4.39% from Rs. 695.13 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 1.97% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2023 up 174.09% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022.
Transcorp Intl shares closed at 31.01 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 46.27% over the last 12 months.
|Transcorp International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|664.62
|748.18
|695.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|664.62
|748.18
|695.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|649.06
|729.65
|681.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.74
|5.10
|0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.90
|3.82
|3.02
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.36
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.43
|9.09
|14.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.17
|-4.54
|Other Income
|1.54
|0.65
|1.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.57
|0.82
|-3.28
|Interest
|0.45
|0.57
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.12
|0.24
|-3.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.95
|P/L Before Tax
|1.12
|0.24
|-0.73
|Tax
|1.50
|0.04
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|0.20
|-0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|0.20
|-0.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.05
|-0.05
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.33
|0.16
|-0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.05
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.05
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
