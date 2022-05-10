Transcorp Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.13 crore, up 64.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:
Net Sales at Rs 695.13 crore in March 2022 up 64.11% from Rs. 423.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 61.73% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022 down 1470% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.
Transcorp Intl shares closed at 23.10 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Transcorp International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|695.13
|700.49
|423.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|695.13
|700.49
|423.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|681.24
|688.47
|415.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.80
|0.41
|-0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.02
|2.97
|2.46
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.57
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.07
|8.78
|6.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.54
|-0.72
|-0.74
|Other Income
|1.26
|0.35
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.28
|-0.37
|-0.40
|Interest
|0.40
|0.86
|1.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.68
|-1.23
|-1.50
|Exceptional Items
|2.95
|12.42
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|11.19
|-1.50
|Tax
|-0.39
|0.04
|-0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|11.15
|-0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|11.15
|-0.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.34
|11.15
|-0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|3.51
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|3.48
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|3.51
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|3.48
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited