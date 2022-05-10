 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Transcorp Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.13 crore, up 64.11% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:

Net Sales at Rs 695.13 crore in March 2022 up 64.11% from Rs. 423.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 61.73% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022 down 1470% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 23.10 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)

Transcorp International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 695.13 700.49 423.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 695.13 700.49 423.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 681.24 688.47 415.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.80 0.41 -0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.02 2.97 2.46
Depreciation 0.54 0.57 0.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.07 8.78 6.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.54 -0.72 -0.74
Other Income 1.26 0.35 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.28 -0.37 -0.40
Interest 0.40 0.86 1.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.68 -1.23 -1.50
Exceptional Items 2.95 12.42 --
P/L Before Tax -0.73 11.19 -1.50
Tax -0.39 0.04 -0.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.34 11.15 -0.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.34 11.15 -0.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.34 11.15 -0.89
Equity Share Capital 6.36 6.36 6.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 3.51 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.11 3.48 -0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 3.51 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.11 3.48 -0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Transcorp International #Transcorp Intl
first published: May 10, 2022 08:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.