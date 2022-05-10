English
    Transcorp Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.13 crore, up 64.11% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 695.13 crore in March 2022 up 64.11% from Rs. 423.57 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 61.73% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022 down 1470% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

    Transcorp Intl shares closed at 23.10 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)

    Transcorp International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations695.13700.49423.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations695.13700.49423.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods681.24688.47415.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.800.41-0.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.022.972.46
    Depreciation0.540.570.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.078.786.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.54-0.72-0.74
    Other Income1.260.350.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.28-0.37-0.40
    Interest0.400.861.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.68-1.23-1.50
    Exceptional Items2.9512.42--
    P/L Before Tax-0.7311.19-1.50
    Tax-0.390.04-0.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.3411.15-0.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.3411.15-0.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.3411.15-0.89
    Equity Share Capital6.366.366.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.113.51-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.113.48-0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.113.51-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.113.48-0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 10, 2022 08:55 am
