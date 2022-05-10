Transcorp Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.13 crore, up 64.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 695.13 crore in March 2022 up 64.11% from Rs. 423.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 61.73% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022 down 1470% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 23.10 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)