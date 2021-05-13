Transcorp Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore, down 8.78% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:
Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore in March 2021 down 8.78% from Rs. 464.35 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021 up 84.37% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021 up 104.39% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020.
Transcorp Intl shares closed at 12.12 on May 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.21% returns over the last 6 months and 66.26% over the last 12 months.
|Transcorp International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|423.57
|280.86
|464.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|423.57
|280.86
|464.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|415.56
|274.05
|455.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|0.82
|1.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.46
|1.89
|3.64
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.60
|0.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.19
|4.22
|8.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-0.71
|-5.44
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.32
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.39
|-5.32
|Interest
|1.10
|1.25
|1.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.50
|-1.64
|-6.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.50
|-1.64
|-6.74
|Tax
|-0.61
|-0.33
|-1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.89
|-1.30
|-5.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.89
|-1.30
|-5.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|--
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.89
|-1.30
|-5.71
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.41
|-1.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.41
|-1.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.41
|-1.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.41
|-1.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited