Transcorp Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore, down 8.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore in March 2021 down 8.78% from Rs. 464.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021 up 84.37% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021 up 104.39% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 12.12 on May 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.21% returns over the last 6 months and 66.26% over the last 12 months.