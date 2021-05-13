MARKET NEWS

Transcorp Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore, down 8.78% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:

Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore in March 2021 down 8.78% from Rs. 464.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021 up 84.37% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021 up 104.39% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 12.12 on May 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.21% returns over the last 6 months and 66.26% over the last 12 months.

Close
Transcorp International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations423.57280.86464.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations423.57280.86464.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods415.56274.05455.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.500.821.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.461.893.64
Depreciation0.600.600.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.194.228.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.74-0.71-5.44
Other Income0.340.320.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-0.39-5.32
Interest1.101.251.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.50-1.64-6.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.50-1.64-6.74
Tax-0.61-0.33-1.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.89-1.30-5.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.89-1.30-5.70
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01---0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.89-1.30-5.71
Equity Share Capital6.366.366.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.28-0.41-1.80
Diluted EPS-0.28-0.41-1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.28-0.41-1.80
Diluted EPS-0.28-0.41-1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2021 12:33 pm

