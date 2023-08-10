Transcorp Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 642.53 crore, down 17.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.53 crore in June 2023 down 17.36% from Rs. 777.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 up 71.5% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2023 up 14.69% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022.

Transcorp Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 30.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.93% returns over the last 6 months and 21.85% over the last 12 months.