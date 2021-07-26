Transcorp Intl Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 395.78 crore, up 575.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 395.78 crore in June 2021 up 575.56% from Rs. 58.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 up 56.02% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021 up 1820% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 19.18 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)