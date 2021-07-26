Transcorp Intl Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 395.78 crore, up 575.56% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:
Net Sales at Rs 395.78 crore in June 2021 up 575.56% from Rs. 58.59 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 up 56.02% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021 up 1820% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.
Transcorp Intl shares closed at 19.18 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)
|Transcorp International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|395.78
|423.57
|58.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|395.78
|423.57
|58.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|387.04
|415.56
|55.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|-0.50
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.35
|2.46
|2.12
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.60
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.74
|6.19
|2.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.74
|-1.26
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.34
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|-0.40
|-0.68
|Interest
|1.14
|1.10
|1.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-1.50
|-2.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|-1.50
|-2.06
|Tax
|-0.23
|-0.61
|-0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|-0.89
|-1.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|-0.89
|-1.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.57
|-0.89
|-1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.28
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.28
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.28
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.28
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited