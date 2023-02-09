Transcorp Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 748.18 crore, up 6.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.18 crore in December 2022 up 6.81% from Rs. 700.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 98.6% from Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 up 490% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.